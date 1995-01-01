Also see Fluorescent Lamps and Tubes and Universal Waste.

Batteries are considered hazardous waste in California when they are discarded. This includes AAA, AA, C, D, button cell, 9-volt, and all other batteries, both rechargeable and single-use. All batteries must be recycled or taken to a household hazardous waste disposal facility, a universal waste handler (e.g., storage facility or broker), or an authorized recycling facility.

See a list of all wastes banned from the trash.

Batteries are considered hazardous because of the metals and/or other toxic or corrosive materials they contain. Batteries are potentially a valuable source of recyclable metal.

According to a report titled Household Universal Waste Generation in California, 507,259,000 batteries were sold in California in 2001. According to the report, only 0.55 percent of these batteries were recycled.

Hazardous waste regulations designate a category of hazardous wastes called "universal waste." This category includes batteries, fluorescent lamps, cathode ray tubes, instruments that contain mercury, and other items.

Contact the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) for more information. Also see the DTSC webpage on universal waste.

Where to Recycle or Safely Dispose Batteries

Other Ways You Can Help

Buy Rechargeable Batteries and a Battery Charger . Devices powered by ordinary AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt batteries can be powered by rechargeable batteries of those sizes.

. Devices powered by ordinary AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt batteries can be powered by rechargeable batteries of those sizes. Look for Portable Electronic Devices that Do Not Use Batteries . Some devices instead use a capacitor that is recharged, typically by shaking the device or by normal use rather than batteries. See Alternative Power Products for details.

. Some devices instead use a capacitor that is recharged, typically by shaking the device or by normal use rather than batteries. See Alternative Power Products for details. Reduce. Use single-use batteries wisely to avoid unnecessary replacement and disposal.

CalRecycle Public Service Announcements (PSA)

Batteries: It's so easy to recycle your batteries! Batteries are considered hazardous because of the metals and/or other toxic or corrosive materials they contain. Batteries are potentially a valuable source of recyclable metal. All batteries in California must be taken to a Household Hazardous Waste disposal facility, a universal waste handler, or an authorized recycling facility.

Recycling is Easy: YouTube, 00:24 (2007)

Recycling 101: YouTube, 00:23) (2007)

CalRecycle Resourcess

CalRecycle Publications

Lead Acid Batteries, Hazardous and Responsible Use. Negative health and environmental effects of mishandled batteries, tips on maintaining lead-acid batteries, and information on recycling lead-acid batteries.

Poster

10 X 14.5 inches

Battery Poster Details and Downloads

Keep batteries out of the trash. Contact your local household hazardous waste agency. Includes AAA, AA, C, D, button cell, 9-volt, and all other batteries, both rechargeable and single use. Protect the environment and help recover resources. For more information, visit California Department of Toxic Substances Control website.

Sticker

5 X 5 inches

Battery Sticker Note: This sticker is suitable for use on indoor and outdoor waste receptacles.

Details and Downloads

Batteries. Keep out of Trash. Contact your local household hazardous waste agency. For more information, visit California Department of Toxic Substances Control website.

See also Fluorescent Lamp and Tube Posters and Stickers.

Other Resources

Other Documents

Websites